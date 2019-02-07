Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Double-double off bench
Powell scored 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-3 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in 27 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 99-93 win over the Hornets.
The double-double was only his second of the season, but Powell could be in line for a lot more down the stretch. The Harrison Barnes trade creates a ripple effect that opens up the starting center spot for Powell, and while the 27-year-old doesn't have significant upside, he could work his way onto the fantasy radar in deeper formats if he's consistently seeing 25-30 minutes a night.
