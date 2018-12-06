Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Double-doubles in loss Wednesday

Powell totaled 12 points (4-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, two blocks, and one steal in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 132-106 loss to the Pelicans.

Powell had a season-high 10 rebounds Wednesday, adding 12 points to deliver his first double-double of the campaign. Powell has provided some nice energy off the bench of late but limited playing time does mean his fantasy value is restricted to deeper formats only.

