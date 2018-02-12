Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Double-doubles in loss
Powell finished with 18 points (6-12 FG, 6-6 FT), 12 rebounds and one block in 28 minutes during Sunday's 104-97 loss to the Rockets.
Powell started at center and played well yet again. He has now scored in double-figures in four of his last five games while averaging 8.4 rebounds and 1.0 steals. The Mavericks were undermanned in this one and so it is hard to read too much into this performance. However, given his form over the last week, he is worth taking a flier on in most league formats to see how the rotations play out.
