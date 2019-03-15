Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Double-doubles in narrow loss

Powell finished with 16 points (5-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 rebounds, and one block in 36 minutes during Thursday's 100-99 loss to Denver.

Powell put up a double-double Thursday but didn't offer a lot outside of his points and rebounds. Powell has been a solid standard league player since establishing himself as the starting center, although the lack of peripheral numbers certainly caps his overall value.