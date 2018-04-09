Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Double-doubles in Sunday's loss
Powell compiled 13 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 35 minutes during Sunday's 109-97 loss to the 76ers.
That makes back-to-back strong performances for Powell who had 13 and 7 in his last outing. He went through a nice stretch about 6 weeks ago but since then has seen his minutes reduced. The Mavericks are trying to get a look at what they have with basically everyone on their roster, and while they aren't resting players as much as other teams, they continue to change the minutes' distribution.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Totals 13 points in loss•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Will be available•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Sidelined Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Will play Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Questionable vs. Portland•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Playing Sunday vs. Cleveland•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....