Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Double-doubles in Sunday's loss

Powell compiled 13 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 35 minutes during Sunday's 109-97 loss to the 76ers.

That makes back-to-back strong performances for Powell who had 13 and 7 in his last outing. He went through a nice stretch about 6 weeks ago but since then has seen his minutes reduced. The Mavericks are trying to get a look at what they have with basically everyone on their roster, and while they aren't resting players as much as other teams, they continue to change the minutes' distribution.