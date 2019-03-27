Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Double-doubles in Tuesday's loss
Powell had 21 points (6-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 9-11 FT), 13 rebounds, four blocks, and three assists in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 125-121 loss to Sacramento.
Powell had his first double-double in almost two weeks, ending Tuesday's loss with 21 points and 13 rebounds. He added four blocked shots and went an impressive 9-of-11 from the line in what was a nice all-around performance. He has been a solid standard league play since the All-Star break but had been a little inconsistent over the past week. He is still a serviceable option in all 12-team formats if you need points and rebounds with a smattering of blocks.
