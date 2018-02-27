Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Double-doubles in victory
Powell finished with 10 points (5-10 FG), 14 rebounds and one assist in 32 minutes during Monday's 109-103 victory over Indiana.
Powell received the starting nod Monday, posting a low-end double-double in the process. He has stormed into standard league relevance over the past few weeks with the team deciding to give him regular minutes in the high 20's. Nerlens Noel (thumb) is due back shortly and it will be interesting to see whether this impacts on Powell's value.
