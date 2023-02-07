Powell accumulated 12 points (4-5 FG, 4-5 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists and one block over 28 minutes during Monday's 124-111 victory over the Jazz.

Powell saw some increased opportunity on Monday with Christian Wood only logging 18 minutes in his first game back and Dallas being without Luka Doncic (heel) and Kyrie Irving (trade), and his 16 rebounds accounted for his first double-digit rebounding performance of the season. However, his minutes and opportunities will likely dwindle once Wood gets fully up to speed and the usual starters return to the floor.