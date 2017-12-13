Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Double-doubles off bench Tuesday

Powell turned in 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-4 FT), 12 rebounds and one steal across 17 minutes in Tuesday's 95-89 win over the Spurs.

Powell's first double-double of the season and sixth of his career came at an opportune time, as his efforts were key to the Mavericks' second-half surge. The fourth-year big man scored on a pair of alley-oop passes from J.J. Barea on his way to generating his sixth double-digit scoring effort in the last nine games. Even though his minutes have fluctuated, the 26-year-old has proven to be a serviceable source of scoring and boards in deeper formats, and he's now averaging a career-high 5.3 rebounds through 27 games.