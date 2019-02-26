Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Draws spot start
Powell is starting Monday against the Clippers, MavStats reports.
Powell is slated to join the first unit for the first time this season, as Salah Mejri will head to a bench role. Powell has played well as a role player of late, posting averages of 12.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists over his previous seven matchups.
