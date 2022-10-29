Powell will start Saturday against the Thunder, Eddie Sefko of the Mavericks' official site reports.
As expected, Powell gets the nod with JaVale McGee resting for maintenance reasons with three games in four days, according to head coach Jason Kidd. Powell has made just one appearance so far season, logging seven minutes in an Oct. 22 blowout win over the Grizzlies.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Candidate to start Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Disappears in win•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Doesn't miss from field•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Doesn't replicate boom•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Grabs season-high 13 rebounds•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Drops 15 points Wednesday•