Powell finished with 10 points (3-3 FG, 4-6 FT), five rebounds and three assists over 15 minutes during Sunday's 124-118 win over Charlotte.
Powell was perfect from the field and nearly converted numerous and-1 plays. The pick-and-roll in Dallas' offense is beginning to click, which bodes well for Powell's floor.
