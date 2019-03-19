Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Efficient again Monday
Powell put up 16 points (6-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, two steals and one assist in 35 minutes Monday in the Mavericks' 129-125 overtime loss to the Pelicans.
Powell has scored exactly 16 points in three straight games and has been a major boon in the field-goal percentage category for fantasy managers, converting more than two-thirds of his attempts from the floor. That's roughly on par with his rate throughout March (65.9 percent), which has been supplemented by averages of 16.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 triples in 33.0 minutes per game. At this point, Powell looks like a must-roster option across every format.
