Powell finished with eight points (3-4 FG, 2-2 FT) and four rebounds in 13 minutes Monday night against Orlando.

Powell saw extended minutes in the second half after Willie Cauley-Stein (thumb) exited, and he made the most of his opportunities, knocking down three of four attempts from the field. The Stanford product could be in line for additional minutes Wednesday against Oklahoma City if Cauley-Stein is unable to go.