Powell was ejected from Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies for a foul against Brandon Clarke, Eddie Sefko of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Powell will end the game with two points (1-1 FG), two assists and one rebound in 11 minutes. The league will presumably review the play to see if it warrants a suspension for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans.
