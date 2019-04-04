Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Excellent numbers in Wednesday's loss
Powell amassed 25 points (8-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 9-10 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 110-108 loss to Minnesota.
Powell was magnificent for the Mavericks on Wednesday, ending the game with production across the board. That makes two strong performances for Powell after a lackluster showing Sunday, an effort that likely impacted a number of fantasy leagues. Powell has flashed his upside over the past month and while this season is surely going to put him on the radar in next season's drafts, his exact role moving forward is far from clear.
