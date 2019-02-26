Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Excels in spot start
Powell turned in 24 points (10-11 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks across 37 minutes in the Mavericks' 121-112 loss to the Clippers on Monday.
Drawing the start for Salah Mejri, Powell paced the Mavericks in minutes and parlayed them into a season-high point total. Powell's 90.9 percent success rate from the floor was also one of his best showings of the season in that category, and his eight rebounds were representative of his typically strong work on the boards. If coach Rick Carlisle opts to continue affording Powell run with the first unit, the big man could become a regular threat for a double-double if he sees at least 30 minutes of playing time.
