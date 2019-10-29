Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Expected to play Tuesday
Powell (hamstring) has been upgraded to probable for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets.
Powell has been considered day-to-day due to a hamstring strain, but after going through a full practice Monday, he's been upgraded to probable. He's yet to make his 2019-20 regular-season debut.
