Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Expected to sign extension

Powell is expected to agree to a three-year, $33 million contract extension with Dallas on Sunday, Mark Stein of The New York Times reports.

Powell has already opted into his contract for the upcoming season. The reported extension would sign him through the 2022-2023 season without impacting the teams free agent budget this offseason. Powell played in 77 games for Dallas this past year, averaging 10.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.5 assists on 21.6 minutes per game. He'll figure to be the team's starting center once again next season.