Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Expects to play Saturday
Powell (arm) said he'll be read to play Saturday against the Pelicans, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Powell sustained the left arm bruise during Wednesday's win over Minnesota, but it doesn't appear as though he'll be forced to miss a game. The 28-year-old played exceptionally well prior to the injury with 24 points (9-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 25 minutes, and he'll look to put in another quality performance Saturday.
