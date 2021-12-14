Powell notched zero points (0-1 FG) and two rebounds in eight minutes during Monday's 120-96 victory over the Hornets.
Jason Kidd has been tinkering with the rotation recently, and although Powell started the game, he was inexplicably absent for the majority of the game with only eight minutes of court time.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: In starting lineup Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Coming off bench•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Scores nine in loss•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Notches 12 points, eight boards•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Slated to return Friday•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Won't play in preseason opener•