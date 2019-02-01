Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Finishes in double figures
Powell scored 10 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and registered five rebounds, an assist, two blocks and a steal through 24 minutes Thursday against the Pistons.
Powell turned in a double-digit scoring output for the fifth time this month, although he hadn't done so five contests entering the day. The Stanford product managed to finish January on a high note, boosting his average to 8.4 points along with 4.2 boards and 1.1 dimes through 15 contests this month. Powell will take the court next against Cleveland on Saturday, although it's unclear as to how his playing time will be impacted following a blockbuster trade that brought Tim Hardaway, Trey Burke, Kristaps Porzingas and Courtney Lee to the Mavericks.
