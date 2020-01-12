Mavericks' Dwight Powell: First double-double of season

Powell posted 19 points (8-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 35 minutes during Saturday's 109-91 win over the 76ers.

Powell logged his first double-double of the season and finished with a season high in rebounding. He has been earning more minutes than usual lately since Kristaps Porzingis (knee) has been sidelined, and Powell will look to build on this effort heading into Tuesday's tilt against the Warriors.