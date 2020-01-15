Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Flawless performance Tuesday
Powell ended with 21 points (9-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 124-99 victory over the Warriors.
Powell was a perfect 9-of-9 from the field Tuesday, continuing his recent strong production. The extended absence of Kristaps Porzingis (knee) has certainly been a blessing for Powell who has turned things around after a slow start to the season. Powell is not going to shoot this well on most nights but if you need an efficient big-man who can contribute on both ends of the floor, he is well worth a look.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: First double-double of season•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Perfect from field•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Strong defensive streak continues•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Teases double-double Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Limited impact against Miami•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Good to go Saturday•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...