Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Flawless performance Tuesday

Powell ended with 21 points (9-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 124-99 victory over the Warriors.

Powell was a perfect 9-of-9 from the field Tuesday, continuing his recent strong production. The extended absence of Kristaps Porzingis (knee) has certainly been a blessing for Powell who has turned things around after a slow start to the season. Powell is not going to shoot this well on most nights but if you need an efficient big-man who can contribute on both ends of the floor, he is well worth a look.