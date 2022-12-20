Powell (thigh) is a game-time decision for Monday's contest against the Timberwolves.
Powell missed Dallas' previous outing due to a thigh injury and is still uncertain for Monday's contest against Minnesota. If Powell is forced to sit out once again, his next chance to return comes Wednesday during a rematch against the Timberwolves.
