Powell produced eight points (3-3 FG, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 116-115 victory over Denver.

Powell continues to start for the Mavericks, and yet typically sees no more than about 20 minutes per game. In fact, the 21 minutes he played Tuesday was his highest minutes total in almost three weeks. Even as a starter, Powell is well outside the top 200, making him a consideration in very deep formats only.