Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Good to go Friday

Powell (knee) has been cleared to play in Friday's matchup with the Timberwolves.

Powell has been dealing with a sore knee recently, but was given a probable designation heading into Friday, so his availability against Minnesota was always expected. He'll continue to run with the starters and should see a similar workload to the 20 minutes he logged against the Lakers on Wednesday.

