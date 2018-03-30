Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Good to go Friday
Powell (knee) has been cleared to play in Friday's matchup with the Timberwolves.
Powell has been dealing with a sore knee recently, but was given a probable designation heading into Friday, so his availability against Minnesota was always expected. He'll continue to run with the starters and should see a similar workload to the 20 minutes he logged against the Lakers on Wednesday.
