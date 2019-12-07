Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Good to go Saturday
Powell (arm) will play in Saturday's game against the Pelicans, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Powell indicated Friday that he expected to play in Saturday's game, so there is not much surprise here. Look for him to take on his usual role at center assuming he avoids any setbacks.
