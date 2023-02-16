Powell accumulated eight points (4-4 FG), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 21 minutes during Wednesday's 118-109 loss to the Nuggets.

Powell took only four shots in the contest but made all of them for eight points to go along with a team-high 10 rebounds, three of which came on the offensive end. The big man played just over eight minutes in the third quarter, however, before sitting for all of the fourth as Dallas lost its third straight. It was just his second time this season with 10 or more rebounds in a game and he's now shot 100 percent from the floor in three of his last four.