Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Headed for MRI on Wednesday

Coach Rick Carlisle said Powell is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Wednesday after he suffered what the Mavericks fear is a torn right Achilles' tendon in Tuesday's 110-107 loss to the Clippers, Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com reports.

Powell sustained the non-contact injury with three minutes remaining in the first quarter, when his right leg gave out as he attempted to push off of it. He appeared to be in significant pain and required assistance off the court, so the Mavericks are likely bracing for the worst news as he undergoes further examination Wednesday. The Mavericks shifted Kristaps Porzingis to center and added J.J. Barea to the top unit coming out of halftime, but regardless of how Dallas configures its starting five sans Powell, Maxi Kleber -- who played 32 minutes Tuesday and finished with eight points, five rebounds, two blocks and one assist -- is expected to notice the biggest boost in fantasy value. Boban Marjanovic (12 points, seven rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 16 minutes) may also become more of a fixture in the rotation, though his defensive shortcomings and stamina issues may make it difficult for him to push for more than 20 minutes in any given game.