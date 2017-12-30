Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Highly efficient performance in win

Powell produced 15 points (4-4 FG, 7-7 FT), three rebounds and one steal over 15 minutes in Friday's 128-120 win over the Pelicans.

Powell made the most of his limited playing time Friday, posting his third double-digit scoring effort in the last four games in the process. While his scoring totals fluctuate due to his bench role, the fourth-year big man remains efficient on a per-minute basis the majority of nights, with his solid work on the glass (career-high 4.8 rebounds through 36 games) serving as an excellent supplement to his overall production.