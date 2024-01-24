Powell is listed as out for Wednesday's game versus the Suns due to corneal abrasion in his left eye.
Powell had already been dropped from the rotation in Monday's loss to the Celtics, so his absence Wednesday shouldn't have much of an effect on how the minutes are distributed in the Dallas frontcourt. His next chance to suit up will come Friday versus Atlanta.
