Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Leads team with 20 points
Powell posted 20 points (6-7 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and six assists across 32 minutes in Monday's 127-88 loss to the Nets.
Powell has now started the last four games since Dallas made moves at the trade deadline, and the result has been positive, recording two games of 20-plus points while become a more consistent contributor to the rebound and assist columns. While Kristaps Porzingis (knee) continues to recover, Powell will be a consistent player with a secure starting role.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Quality line in Wednesday's win•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Excels in spot start•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Draws spot start•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Logs 30 minutes in bench role•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Scores season-high 20 points•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Double-double off bench•
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...