Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Leads team with 20 points

Powell posted 20 points (6-7 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and six assists across 32 minutes in Monday's 127-88 loss to the Nets.

Powell has now started the last four games since Dallas made moves at the trade deadline, and the result has been positive, recording two games of 20-plus points while become a more consistent contributor to the rebound and assist columns. While Kristaps Porzingis (knee) continues to recover, Powell will be a consistent player with a secure starting role.