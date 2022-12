Powell is unlikely to play in Saturday's game against the Cavaliers due to an undisclosed injury, Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Powell suffered the unknown injury in Friday's 130-110 victory over Portland. He scored five points (1-1 FG, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 12 minutes in the contest. If he does indeed sit out, Christian Wood and JaVale McGee would be the only healthy big men available.