Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Likely starter next to Porzingis

After practice Tuesday, coach Rick Carlisle praised Powell's energy and implied that he may be the favorite to start at center alongside Kristaps Porzingis, Eddie Sefko of the Dallas Morning News reports. "He's constant energy, force, brings ... intangible team elements to the equation," Carlisle said of Powell. "He's physical. And I think him and [Porzingis] together makes sense from the standpoint of a physical guy next to KP is good for our team."

This is at least the second time Carlisle has noted that he likes how Powell and Porzingis fit together, so at this point it would be a surprise if the Stanford product isn't in the starting lineup come opening night. Powell made 22 starts and averaged 21.6 minutes per game a year ago, and he'll make for an appealing late-round target in fantasy drafts if he can push his workload closer to 25 minutes per game.