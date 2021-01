Powell failed to score, recording just three rebounds, one assist and one block in 13 minutes during Wednesday's 116-104 loss to the Jazz.

Powell was limited in his return, playing only 13 minutes off the bench in a very subdued role. That said, he was a team-best +10 on a night where they were soundly beaten. While the time may not be now, Powell is a player to watch moving forward in case he manages to work his way back into a starting role.