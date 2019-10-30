Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Limited run in debut
Powell (hamstring) played 14 minutes and contributed four points (1-2 FG, 2-4 FT) and four rebounds Tuesday in the Mavericks' 109-106 win over the Nuggets.
Powell battled some foul trouble in his season debut, but coach Rick Carlisle likely would have restricted him minutes even if that hadn't been the case, considering the 28-year-old missed the Mavericks' first three games with a left hamstring strain. On a more encouraging note, Powell immediately stepped into the starting center role, relegating Maxi Kleber to the bench. Carlisle has suggested that there will be some fluidity to his lineups this season depending on the matchup, but Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis and Powell appear likely to fill three of those five starting spots more often than not. Powell should push up to around 20 minutes in the Mavericks' next game Friday versus the Lakers.
