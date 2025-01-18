Powell was escorted to the locker room in Friday's game against the Thunder due to an apparent lower-body injury, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Powell slipped and fell in the third quarter Friday, limping off to the locker room to be evaluated. If the veteran big man cannot return against Oklahoma City, Daniel Gafford and Maxi Kleber should soak up the center minutes for a Mavericks team without Dereck Lively (ankle).