Powell (hip) is questionable for Thursday's matchup against the Lakers.

Powell was knocked out of Tuesday's loss to the Clippers due to a hip injury and is in jeopardy of missing at least one additional contest. The severity of the issue remains unclear, but it's at least somewhat positive news that the veteran big man wasn't initially ruled out. Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor) remains sidelined, so if Powell is held out as well, Davis Bertans, Reggie Bullock and JaVale McGee would all be candidates for increased roles Thursday.