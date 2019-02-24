Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Logs 30 minutes in bench role
Powell contributed 12 points (5-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and five assists across 30 minutes in Saturday's 125-109 loss to the Jazz.
Powell has joined veteran Dirk Nowitzki as one of the key contributors in the frontcourt after DeAndre Jordan was sent packing to New York. Since Jordan's departure, Powell's averaged 11.8 points and 6.4 rebounds and his eight-game 25.9 MPG average should remain at that level moving forward.
