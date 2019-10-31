Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Minutes expected to increase

Powell's minutes are expected to rise gradually, Dwain Price of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Powell missed the first three games of the season while recovering from a hamstring injury, and he played just 14 minutes in his debut, posting four points and four rebounds. He saw 21.6 minutes per game last season, which is probably reasonable to expect this year once he's fully integrated into the rotation.

