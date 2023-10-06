Powell posted five points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two steals and one block in 16 minutes during Thursday's preseason opener against the Timberwolves in Abu Dhabi.

Powell, who was expected to be the Mavericks' starting center during the regular season, took a backseat to rookie Dereck Lively during the preseason opener. Lively and fellow rookie Olivier-Maxence Prosper both drew starts versus Minnesota, but head coach Jason Kidd wouldn't reveal his starting lineup for the regular-season opener. Over the past two seasons, Powell has started 135 of his 158 appearances. However, he has been limited to around 20 minutes per game and hasn't been a great source of fantasy production during that stretch.