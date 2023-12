Powell will move to the bench for Friday's game against the Rockets, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.

The Mavericks will be without Dereck Lively (ankle) again, but they are also missing Luka Doncic (quadriceps), Kyrie Irving (foot), Josh Green (elbow) and Dante Exum (leg). Markieff Morris is starting at center Friday, as the Mavericks are going to need a bit more offense in the first unit.