Powell will come off the bench for Saturday's Game 1 against the Clippers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

With Maxi Kleber rejoining the starting five, Powell will shift back to a bench role for the Mavs' playoff opener. Over 58 games this season, he averaged 5.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 16.7 minutes per game.

