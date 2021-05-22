Powell will come off the bench for Saturday's Game 1 against the Clippers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
With Maxi Kleber rejoining the starting five, Powell will shift back to a bench role for the Mavs' playoff opener. Over 58 games this season, he averaged 5.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 16.7 minutes per game.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Joins starting five•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Ejected Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Big game in win over Cavs•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Records double-double off bench•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Brings defensive stats off bench•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Coming off bench•