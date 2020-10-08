Powell (Achilles) has no movement limitations and would be able to scrimmage, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Powell has seemingly made close to a full recovery from the torn Achilles that he suffered in late January. While it's unclear when exactly teams will start getting together for workouts and training camps ahead of next season, the expectation should be that Powell will be 100 percent healthy by the time that comes around.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Progresses to jogging, shooting•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Undergoes surgery•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Ruptured Achilles confirmed•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Headed for MRI on Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Torn Achilles expected•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Out with Achilles injury•