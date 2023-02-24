Powell totaled 10 points (5-7 FG, 0-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and three steals over 27 minutes during Thursday's 142-116 victory over the Spurs.

Powell was one of eight Mavericks to score in double figures Thursday, as Dallas dismantled the Spurs en route to a blowout victory. The veteran big man also grabbed a team-high eight boards and recorded at least three steals in a game for the third time this season. Powell hasn't missed a contest since Dec. 19, and during that stretch, he's averaging 7.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.2 steals-plus-blocks in 22.4 minutes across 30 appearances (18 starts).