Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Nearing return

Powell (knee) participated in non-contact drills during Monday's practice, Dwain Price of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Powell has missed the last three games due to a knee injury. He's hoping to progress to contact drills Tuesday before being reevaluated prior to Wednesday's game against the Rockets. Even if Powell isn't cleared to play Wednesday, he appears to be inching closer to a return.

