Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Nears double-double in win

Powell had 15 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3PT, 3-5 FT), nine rebounds and one steal in 32 minutes during Sunday's 114-100 win at the Lakers.

Powell has been quite poor in recent games, but this 15-point effort represented his highest-scoring mark of the current season. The big man has scored in double digits just twice over Dallas' eight games and that lack of production should conspire against his upside going forward.