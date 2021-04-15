Powell recorded 12 points (6-7 FG), eight rebounds and one steal in a 114-113 win over the Grizzlies on Wednesday.

Powell put up his second-highest scoring game of the season Wednesday in 15 minutes of play. Despite Willie Cauley-Stein, the previous backup, returning off the COVID-19 list, it seems as if Powell has secured the aforementioned position considering Cauley-Stein was a healthy DNP. While he's only averaging 14.8 minutes of play in April, he has been shooting very efficiently from the floor, making right around 68 percent of his shots. Unless any sort of injuries complicates the top of the Mavs' depth chart, it's unlikely Powell will have much fantasy value in shallower leagues.