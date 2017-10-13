Play

Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Nice all-around effort in Thursday's win

Powell supplied 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four rebounds and four assists across 20 minutes during a 108-94 win over the Hawks on Thursday.

Powell received the start with the team resting many players and posted a nice all-around line. He received 20 minutes, which figures to be a similar workload to what he will see during the regular season. Powell's ceiling isn't too high when the team is healthy.

